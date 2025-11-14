Chimpanzee Escapes Enclosure at Indianapolis Zoo, But Has Since Been Found

WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS–A female chimpanzee that escaped her enclosure at the Indianapolis Zoo on Friday morning has been returned and the zoo is back to operating as normal.

“At approximately 10am, a female chimpanzee was seen outside her exhibit. Following emergency protocol, the Indianapolis Zoo was immediately locked down, and all guests were escorted to secure locations. The chimpanzee was sedated and returned to her exhibit. Zoo guests were safe at all times,” said the Indianapolis Zoo Public Relations Office in a Friday news release.

There were no injuries to guests, zoo staff, or the animal. The Zoo’s security, animal care and veterinary teams train for these scenarios and responded in a textbook and professional manner.

The Zoo has since reopened.