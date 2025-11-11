Listen Live
Victoria Spartz: GOP Didn't Fold

Victoria Spartz: GOP Didn’t Fold

We cannot be funneling hundreds of billions to insurance companies and hospitals, and so on.

Published on November 11, 2025

House GOP 9/3/25
Source: Tom Williams / Getty

Victoria Spartz: GOP Didn’t Fold. We cannot be funneling hundreds of billions to insurance companies and hospitals, and so on.

Tony Katz:  

Right now. I said to you, I would ask Congresswoman Victoria Spartz, are you going to vote to reopen the government? She joins us right now, Congresswoman of Victoria Spartz on the line. I appreciate you taking the time, of course, representing the fifth district of Indiana, my member of Congress, you’ve been kind of front and center, if you will, on the shutdown, you have not been called back to DC until just yesterday. Where is the House of Representatives and where are you on voting to end the shutdown?

Victoria Spartz:

Well, I think you know a lot of people are very frustrated with Democrats. You know, of a trillion more spending, it’s not going to work. So, I’m glad my colleagues held the ground. I’m actually very happy to see that GOP didn’t fold. We need to have a discussion about healthcare. You know, I am a big supporter of healthcare. Reforms of the country do benefit on think healthcare. But we cannot be funneling hundreds of billions to insurance companies and hospitals and so on. But we do need to open the government. And I said, as long as we’re not increasing spending and none setting up for Christmas and Omnibus, I will support it because we do need to fund the government and essential services. So that’s why they’re now not doing a Christmas CR, doing until the end of January and not increase in spending, and then we’ll have more debates and discussion. Unfortunately, some of them might have to happen up in the terms of how we’re going to continue on this unsustainable path. But we do need to fund the government now.

