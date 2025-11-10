Steve Bannon Called Tony Katz What? Being called a “Standard Stock Classic Republican” is pretty cold-hearted. Tony will gladly debate that taxes are tariffs with you anytime.

Tony Katz:

Just he’s changing the subject. You could have lambasted the consultants all you want. My point is, just because they’re saying it doesn’t mean you go along with it, go against their grain. Oh good gosh, why in the world “standard stock”? I think I’m more offended by that than anything else. By the way, because because Steve will see this, because I know producer Karl’s gonna clip the live stream and send it to him. Hold on, I’m putting us out there… I’m the guy who favors redistricting. I’m the guy who when they called you Steve and anti-semite, I said, listen to me carefully, Steve, Bennon’s a lot of things that ain’t one of them. The whole thing is just nuts. “Standard stock” voting for Trump three times. Holy hell, you don’t agree on this. “Standard stock”, big tent kitten. By the way, I’m right, that’s the part on the tariffs. I’m right. As policy drek as targeted at an approach and specifically on China, unbelievably worthy. Utilization is a tool to get better trade deals. Great now, I want to see the results of the trade deal, but no problem as an all-out policy terrible and based on trade deficits and not based on anything else. What do we care if we have trade deficits with certain countries. That’s not proof of “abuse”. There is, however, abuse where they investing those dollars they are investing them here, then solid what does it matter if we buy more of their product than they buy of hours That’s my argument. But in every situation, as I said there and I at least Steve, I’ll say thanks for sharing the full quote, which Marc Caputo of Axios did not. You have to tell people why we’re in this fight. You have to bring them along with you. I would say that people want to be in this fight. They just don’t know what it is they’re fighting. What they see is their government kind of working against them and raising prices. They aren’t involved in the greater story of if we are victorious, here’s what it will mean for your country and your kids and you or maybe your kids, you and your country. And I think Bessent can do a better job of bringing that, he’s smart enough. The guy’s way smarter than me. But on this he isn’t hitting it right. And yeah, I’m gonna say so. No, I don’t worry if Steve, if you agree, I’m happy to debate it with you man anytime. By the way, uh, I appreciate you sharing it. However, “Standard Stock” is pretty cold hearted