Hunger Relief Resources – Gleaner Food Bank

For those in need, Gleaners Food Bank offers multiple ways to access food.

From the convenient drive-thru pantry at 3737 Waldemere Avenue to a network of partner pantries across Indiana, Gleaners ensures no one faces hunger alone.

Additionally, Indiana 211 provides a direct connection to resources statewide.

Whether you’re seeking assistance or looking to help through donations or volunteering, Gleaners makes it easy to get involved and make a difference.

Where To Go

Gleaners Warehouse Distribution

We only require a name, cell phone number and address. Distributions happen four times every week.

We only require a name, cell phone number and address. Distributions happen four times every week.

The hours for those distributions are:

Tuesday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Wednesday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Thursday: 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Neighbors may also head to www.gleaners.org for distribution information and weather updates. (NOTE: The hours on Tuesday and Wednesday are extending to 6 p.m. starting November 11. If the PSAs are running before that time, the hours on both days will end at 3 p.m.)

Get Connected With Partner Pantries

We work with hundreds of food pantries across our 21-service counties in Indiana.

To find the closest pantry near you, just head to gleaners.org and go to the Find Help tab.

Then, click Find Food.

From there, a map will pop up and you can type in your Zip Code or full address into the search bar.

That gives instant access to pantry dates, hours and contact information for services closest to you.

Call Indiana 211

Indiana 211 is a free service that connects Hoosiers with help and answers from thousands of health and human service agencies and resources across the state.

Just call 211, Monday thru Friday, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. You may also text 898-211, Monday thru Friday, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

How To Help

Gleaners has immediate need for donations.

Leveraging our resources allows us to turn $1 of groceries to $9. You can give at www.gleaners.org.

You may also host a Virtual Fund Drive on behalf of Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana and can find information how to do so on our website.

Our warehouse distribution runs on the sweat equity of passionate volunteers.

We NEED volunteers immediately.

Anyone interested in volunteering may again head to www.gleaners.org and head to the Get Involved tab to receive information on how to donate.