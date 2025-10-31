Listen Live
Local

Hunger Relief Resources – Gleaner Food Bank

For those in need, Gleaners Food Bank offers multiple ways to access food.

Published on October 31, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

For those in need, Gleaners Food Bank offers multiple ways to access food.

Hunger Relief Resources – Gleaner Food Bank

For those in need, Gleaners Food Bank offers multiple ways to access food.

From the convenient drive-thru pantry at 3737 Waldemere Avenue to a network of partner pantries across Indiana, Gleaners ensures no one faces hunger alone.

Additionally, Indiana 211 provides a direct connection to resources statewide.

Whether you’re seeking assistance or looking to help through donations or volunteering, Gleaners makes it easy to get involved and make a difference.

Where To Go

Gleaners Warehouse Distribution

For those among us facing hunger, Gleaners’ drive-thru pantry at 3737 Waldemere Avenue is a convenient way for individuals to access food. 

We only require a name, cell phone number and address. Distributions happen four times every week.

The hours for those distributions are: 

  • Tuesday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
  • Wednesday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
  • Thursday: 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Saturday: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Neighbors may also head to www.gleaners.org for distribution information and weather updates. (NOTE: The hours on Tuesday and Wednesday are extending to 6 p.m. starting November 11. If the PSAs are running before that time, the hours on both days will end at 3 p.m.)

Get Connected With Partner Pantries

We work with hundreds of food pantries across our 21-service counties in Indiana.

To find the closest pantry near you, just head to gleaners.org and go to the Find Help tab.

Then, click Find Food.

From there, a map will pop up and you can type in your Zip Code or full address into the search bar.

That gives instant access to pantry dates, hours and contact information for services closest to you. 

Call Indiana 211

Indiana 211 is a free service that connects Hoosiers with help and answers from thousands of health and human service agencies and resources across the state.

Just call 211, Monday thru Friday, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. You may also text 898-211, Monday thru Friday, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. 

How To Help 

Gleaners has immediate need for donations.

Leveraging our resources allows us to turn $1 of groceries to $9. You can give at www.gleaners.org.

You may also host a Virtual Fund Drive on behalf of Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana and can find information how to do so on our website.

Our warehouse distribution runs on the sweat equity of passionate volunteers.

We NEED volunteers immediately.

Anyone interested in volunteering may again head to www.gleaners.org and head to the Get Involved tab to receive information on how to donate. 

SEE ALSO

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Indiana University entrance on Spring Day
Local

Second IU Fraternity Placed on Cease and Desist for Hazing Incidents

A young Asian woman, an airplane passenger, sits by the window seat, experiencing nausea and dizziness during the flight, which adds to her travel discomfort.
Entertainment

New Survey Reveals the World’s “Most Hated” Airline

Rep. Jim Banks, R-Ind., does a television interview in the Capitol on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017. (Photo By Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)
Politics

Sen. Jim Banks Talks Democrat Motives for Gov’t Shutdown

A photo of a fatal crash picture
Local

Fatal Crash North of Bloomington Closes Section of I-69

HHS Secretary Robert Kennedy Jr Testifies At Senate Finance Hearing
The Tony Kinnett Cast

Senator Ron Johnson: I Want To Eliminate Shutdowns For All Time

Bus Stop Shooting
Local

Fight Breaks Out on Bus; Shots Fired in Indianapolis

Micah Beckwith
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Rob Kendall: Micah Beckwith Is A Habitual Liar

Diego Morales Micah Beckwith
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Micah Beckwith And Diego Morales Are Losers

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close