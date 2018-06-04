Two Former Hoosiers on the Ballot for College Football Hall of Fame

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Two former Hoosiers are on next year’s ballot for the College Football Hall of Fame.

Former IU quarterback Antwaan Randle El and running back Vaughn Dunbar are on the 2019 ballot. They are just two of 100 players from all divisional ranks of college football to make the cut. 32 coaches are also on next year’s ballot.

Antwaan Randle El was an All-Big Ten quarterback in three of his four years in Bloomington (1998-2001). He was sixth in Heisman Trophy voting in 2001.

Randle El was the first player in NCAA history to score 40 touchdowns (45) and throw for 40 TDs (42), the first to record over 2,500 total yards in four seasons, and the first to both pass for over 6,000 yards and rush for over 3,000 yards.

He was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers as a wide-receiver in 2002. He won a Super Bowl there three years later. After ten years in the NFL, Randle El retired as a member of the Washington Washington Football Team.

Vaughn Dunbar was at Indiana University for only two seasons (1990-1991), during which he racked up 3,029 rushing yards, 25 touchdowns, and 4,041 all-purpose yards under late head coach Bill Mallory. Like Randle El, Dunbar also finished sixth in Heisman Trophy voting (1991).

A native of Fort Wayne, Dunbar was drafted 21st overall in the 1992 NFL Draft by the New Orleans Saints. He spent three seasons in the NFL with the Saints and the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The announcement of the 2019 Class will be made Monday, Jan. 7, 2019. The class will officially be inducted Dec. 10, 2019.

