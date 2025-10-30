Listen Live
TikTok’s “Bird Theory” Tests Relationships

Published on October 29, 2025

In an era of relationship hashtags, TikTok has a new ‘relationship test’ that has gone viral. “The Bird Theory” is all about how a man reacts to his significant other when prompt with “I saw a bird today.” Yep, that’s it. Those five words are just as equal to these five words, “do you still love me?”

The bird theory is a supposedly quick litmus test for how much your partner cares about you. One person points out something innocuous — typically, “I saw a bird.” Then they watch how their partner reacts. If he goes, “Oh, neat — what kind of bird? Where’d you see it?” then you’ve supposedly got someone who cares about the little moments. But if the reaction is more like a blank stare or a grunt, the theory says maybe they’re not that invested.

Nigel says if his wife told him about a bird, he’d just say “nice,” finish his beer, and move on. But now, somehow, saying “bird” becomes a relationship moment of critical listening skills and emotional intelligence. What if we’re just tired and have better things to talk about – or nothing at all, just pure silence? Maybe that’s true love.

