Indiana GOP Hits a Wall on Redistricting Push

Even with President Donald Trump urging Indiana Republicans to redraw congressional maps, state Senate leaders say the momentum just isn’t there.

Published on October 23, 2025

Indiana Statehouse
Indiana Senate Republicans currently lack enough support to move forward with mid-cycle redistricting, according to a spokesperson for Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray. Molly Swigart, Bray’s communications director, confirmed that the votes aren’t there and that Bray joined a recent call with President Donald Trump about the issue. The Oct. 17 call reportedly took place during a private Senate Republican caucus meeting, where Trump urged lawmakers to consider redrawing Indiana’s congressional maps to favor Republicans before the midterm elections.

Adam Wren joined The Kendall and Casey Show to discuss this story and its political implications.

