Women Arrested for Impersonating an Officer During Robbery
Women Charged With Impersonating an Officer During Armed Robbery
INDIANAPOLIS — Two women were arrested after they attempted to break into a garage, and confronted a victim while armed with a gun and security badge.
On Thursday, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Southeast District officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of East Bradbury Avenue on a report of a disturbance. While on the way to the dispatched address, officers encountered 38-year-old Ashley Barbee and 26-year-old Jordan Demaree in the 2800 block of Hervey Street.
After speaking to the victim, officers learned a physical confrontation took place in which one of the suspects pointed a firearm at the victim, and the victim was able to take the gun away from the suspect and toss it into a grassy area.
One of the suspects identified herself as an undercover officer and flashed a security badge at the victim while also attempting to take the victim’s vehicle.
Detectives later learned the security badge was stolen during a separate burglary. The firearm was located and determined to be a BB gun.
Barbee and Demaree were arrested and preliminarily charged with robbery, impersonating a law enforcement officer, burglary, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.
- College Hoops: Hoosiers Open Up Exhibition Play with 107-46 Win Over Marian
- Trump Phones Indiana Republicans to Discuss Redistricting
- One Dead and Another Injured in Two Separate Indy Shootings
- Women Charged With Impersonating an Officer During Armed Robbery
- Judge to Allow Cameras Inside Courtroom for Sanchez Case