Women Arrested for Impersonating an Officer During Robbery

Women Charged With Impersonating an Officer During Armed Robbery

IMPD said they arrested two women this week after they tried breaking into someone's garage with a gun and a security badge.

Published on October 18, 2025

Ashley Barbee and Jordan Demaree
Ashley Barbee (left) and Jordan Demaree (right) (WISH-TV/IMPD)

INDIANAPOLIS — Two women were arrested after they attempted to break into a garage, and confronted a victim while armed with a gun and security badge.

On Thursday, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Southeast District officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of East Bradbury Avenue on a report of a disturbance. While on the way to the dispatched address, officers encountered 38-year-old Ashley Barbee and 26-year-old Jordan Demaree in the 2800 block of Hervey Street.

After speaking to the victim, officers learned a physical confrontation took place in which one of the suspects pointed a firearm at the victim, and the victim was able to take the gun away from the suspect and toss it into a grassy area.

One of the suspects identified herself as an undercover officer and flashed a security badge at the victim while also attempting to take the victim’s vehicle.

Detectives later learned the security badge was stolen during a separate burglary. The firearm was located and determined to be a BB gun.

Barbee and Demaree were arrested and preliminarily charged with robbery, impersonating a law enforcement officer, burglary, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.

