Listen Live
Local

Two Lawsuits Filed in New Prairie Bus Crash

Two Lawsuits Filed in Bus Crash That Involved New Prairie JV Baseball Team

Published on October 16, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

A judge's gavel and law books are seen in a courtroom.
BrianAJackson/Getty Images

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind.–Two lawsuits have now been filed in a LaPorte County crash back in May that involved both a box truck and two New Prairie United School Corporation minibuses.

The crash happened May 8 at the intersection of U.S. 20 and Fail Road when the New Prairie JV baseball team was on its way to a game. No one was killed, but seven players and two coaches were injured. One player sustained serious injuries and got out of the hospital in September.

Court records show that one lawsuit was filed by the family of a JV baseball player who was also one of the buses. The other was filed by a man named Richard Shail. Shail is an elected New Prairie school board member and a volunteer JV baseball coach who was also on one of the buses.

Police say the driver of the box truck was Shawn Akison. He was arrested on multiple criminal charges. They believe he was under the influence of fentanyl. There were nearly 40 traffic-related cases involving Akison in Illinois. He was also arrested back in January because officers say he had veered off the road. They also say they found heroin in the truck in that incident.

At the time of the May crash, Akison is accused of transporting goods and items from the Amazon distribution center in South Bend to Illinois when it happened. Both lawsuits have named Amazon as defendants in the lawsuit. Akison was driving for Elite Courier, which the lawsuit says is an unrated motor carrier.

“The Amazon Defendants do not conduct any safety investigation into motor carriers or truck drivers beyond verifying current operating authority, proof of insurance, and that the motor carrier does not have a safety rating of “Unsatisfactory.”, the plaintiffs stated.

The plaintiffs are also saying St. Joseph County was negligent because St. Joseph County police tried to pull Akison over before the crash, but they stopped their pursuit at the county line.

Akison is due in court November 7.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Local News - Crime Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Mike Braun
News

Braun Comments On Rumor of National Guard Coming to Indy

Police Tape
Local

Man Shot and Killed at Marathon Gas Station Saturday Evening

Court of Law and Justice Trial Session: Imparcial Honorable Judge Pronouncing Sentence, striking Gavel. Focus on Mallet, Hammer.
Local

Ex-IU Captain Charged in Basketball Scam

Photo From Karoline Leavitt Instagram with her at Lake Tahoe
15 Items
Politics

15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World

You can now use the mobile app to access all content from our station!
Uncategorized

Access WIBC’s App On Your Phone!

Jets v Raiders
Local

Video Shows Mark Sanchez Stumbling Before Violent Encounter in Indy

Rainfall Amounts
Local

NWS: Showers and Storms Could Be Strong in Indiana This Weekend

Mike Pruitt mugshot
Local

Johnson County Coroner Mike Pruitt Turns Himself in

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close