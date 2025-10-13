4,200-Year-Old Human Skull Found on Whitewater Riverbank

Source: Fayette County Coroner’s Office / Fayette County Coroner’s Office

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ind. — The Fayette County Coroner’s Office said on Monday that a portion of a human skull found on the bank of the Whitewater River is over 4,200 years old.

Preliminary analysis, including rigorous radiocarbon dating conducted by specialists at the University of Georgia and the University of Indianapolis Human Identification Center, confirmed the skull fragment dates back to approximately 2300 B.C.

The remains were first found on June 2 this year and reported to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department, triggering a collaborative investigation.

Fayette County Coroner Eddie Richardson spoke about the significance of announcing the discovery on Indigenous Peoples’ Day, saying “This discovery underscores the importance of our community’s vigilance and the necessity of professional collaboration. I want to commend the landowner for their responsible action in immediately reporting the finding.”

Due to the antiquity of the remains, the Coroner’s Office is working closely with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR), who will guide the next steps in the investigation.