Listen Live
Local

4,200-Year-Old Human Skull Found on Whitewater Riverbank

Published on October 13, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Fayette County Historic Discovery
Source: Fayette County Coroner’s Office / Fayette County Coroner’s Office

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ind. — The Fayette County Coroner’s Office said on Monday that a portion of a human skull found on the bank of the Whitewater River is over 4,200 years old.

Preliminary analysis, including rigorous radiocarbon dating conducted by specialists at the University of Georgia and the University of Indianapolis Human Identification Center, confirmed the skull fragment dates back to approximately 2300 B.C.

The remains were first found on June 2 this year and reported to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department, triggering a collaborative investigation.

Fayette County Coroner Eddie Richardson spoke about the significance of announcing the discovery on Indigenous Peoples’ Day, saying “This discovery underscores the importance of our community’s vigilance and the necessity of professional collaboration. I want to commend the landowner for their responsible action in immediately reporting the finding.”

Due to the antiquity of the remains, the Coroner’s Office is working closely with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR), who will guide the next steps in the investigation.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Local News - Weird News Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Mugshot for Anthony Stout
Local

Former Marion County Bail Bondsman Sentenced to 38 Years in Prison

Photo From Karoline Leavitt Instagram with her at Lake Tahoe
15 Items
Politics

15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World

Police Tape
Local

Man Shot and Killed at Marathon Gas Station Saturday Evening

Edna Collins Bridge, Indiana
11 Items
Local

Top 10 Most Haunted Places In Indiana

Court of Law and Justice Trial Session: Imparcial Honorable Judge Pronouncing Sentence, striking Gavel. Focus on Mallet, Hammer.
Local

Ex-IU Captain Charged in Basketball Scam

You can now use the mobile app to access all content from our station!
Uncategorized

Access WIBC’s App On Your Phone!

Indiana State Police symbol
Local

Indy Woman Identified Decades After Remains Found in Owen County

Courtney Boose
Local

Indy Leaders Outraged With Man Arrested Over 90 Times

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close