10 Thoughtful And Supportive Actions To Take If You Believe Someone Is Dealing With Mental Health Issues

Published on October 10, 2025

gym sport coach fitness man trainer training exercise instructor athlete mature fit strength healthy body muscular personal workout health senior support assistence personal
Source: Paperkites / Getty

Mental health challenges can be difficult to navigate, not just for those experiencing them but also for the people who care about them.

If you suspect someone in your life is dealing with mental health issues, it’s natural to want to help but not always clear how to do so effectively.

The key is to approach the situation with empathy, patience, and understanding.

Supporting someone through mental health struggles doesn’t require grand gestures—it’s often the small, thoughtful actions that make the biggest difference.

From being a good listener to encouraging professional help, there are many ways to show you care and provide meaningful support.

By taking intentional steps, you can help create a safe and supportive environment for them to feel seen, heard, and valued.

Here are 10 thoughtful and supportive actions you can take to make a positive impact.

1. Listen Without Judgment

Create a safe space for them to share their feelings. Avoid interrupting or offering unsolicited advice—just listen.

2. Encourage Open Communication

Let them know it’s okay to talk about their struggles and that you’re there to support them without judgment.

3. Educate Yourself

Learn about mental health to better understand what they might be going through and how you can help.

4. Check In Regularly

A simple text or call to ask how they’re doing can make a big difference and show that you care.

5. Offer Practical Help

Assist with everyday tasks like cooking, errands, or childcare, which can feel overwhelming during tough times.

6. Encourage Professional Help

Gently suggest seeking help from a therapist, counselor, or doctor, and offer to help them find resources if needed.

7. Be Patient

Recovery and coping take time. Avoid pressuring them to “snap out of it” or expecting immediate changes.

8. Respect Their Boundaries

While it’s important to show support, respect their need for space if they’re not ready to talk or engage.

9. Promote Healthy Habits

Encourage activities like exercise, proper sleep, and balanced nutrition, which can positively impact mental health.

10. Be a Consistent Source of Support

Let them know you’re there for them, no matter what. Your consistent presence can provide comfort and stability.

