Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Colts Linebacker Segun Olubi Reflects on His Journey to the NFL and Beyond

Indianapolis Colts linebacker Segun Olubi recently joined Query & Company to share his inspiring journey to the NFL and reflect on the experiences that shaped him.

Speaking ahead of practice, Olubi opened up about his unconventional path, his personal growth, and the relationships that have influenced his career.

Olubi’s story is one of resilience and adaptability.

Having lived in multiple states and even London during his childhood, he described how each place offered unique lessons.

“Every step along the way added something to my game,” he explained, emphasizing how he used these experiences to grow both as a person and a player.

From learning leadership skills to refining his craft, Olubi viewed his journey as a series of opportunities to improve.

Despite his success, Olubi admitted that playing in the NFL still feels surreal.

“Every day I walk into the locker room, I look around and think, ‘Wow, I’m really here,’” he said.

He credits his hard work and perseverance for getting him to this point, but he remains grounded and grateful for the opportunity.

Here is Olubi’s pun block from this past week against the Raiders:

In addition to football, Olubi shared his interest in stock trading, a passion he developed during college.

Starting with just $10, he built a portfolio that has grown significantly over time.

For Olubi, the process of investing mirrors his approach to football—focused on growth and long-term success.

Olubi also spoke about his relationship with Cam Bynum, a fellow NFL player and high school teammate.

The two share a mutual respect and have supported each other throughout their careers.

“It’s awesome to see him and be teammates again,” Olubi said.

As the Colts prepare for their next game, Olubi’s story serves as a reminder of the dedication and determination it takes to succeed at the highest level.

Colts Linebacker Segun Olubi Reflects on His Journey to the NFL and Beyond was originally published on 1075thefan.com