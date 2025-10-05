Pilot Saved After Overnight Search in Orange County Woods
ORANGE COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police got a call from the Louisville Airport and FAA about a downed aircraft the near Orange County/Lawrence County Line at around 10:00 Saturday night.
Police say a pilot was injured after his plane crashed into a wooded area near Old Vincennes Road and Orange County.
“It was just a single occupant,” Jasper Public Information Officer Sgt. John Davis says.
Davis says officers searched the woods for approximately six hours until around 4:00 Sunday morning, when they found the pilot, who they say was conscious and alert.
“He sustained some injuries, but they were not life-threatening,” Davis added. “Police were able to take him out of the woods.”
Davis says officers had to carry the pilot about a quarter of a mile through the woods to get him out.
