Aces Push Fever to Brink of Elimination 84-72

INDIANAPOLIS—The Indiana Fever are now one loss away from seeing their season end after falling to the Las Vegas Aces Friday night 84-72 in the WNBA Semifinals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

The Aces led by as many as 12 in the game, but the Fever led by as many as five and cut the deficit to 35-34 at halftime.

Las Vegas outscored Indiana 25-16 in the fourth quarter to ultimately pull away and win. The Aces shot 51% from the field and outscored Indiana in the paint 48-34.

Jackie Young led the Aces with 25 points while Kelsey Mitchell paced the Fever with 21. Lexie Hull also scored 16 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for Indiana.

Las Vegas leads the best-of-five series 2-1. Game 4 is Sunday in Indianapolis.