Secret (And Not-So-Secret) Talents Of Presidents, Senators & Other Political Big Shots

Presidential Performers

Richard Nixon

Multi-Instrumentalist Extraordinaire He didn’t just record tapes — Nixon played everything. Piano, sax, violin, accordion… you name it. He even performed on The Tonight Show. Maybe not a crook, but definitely a one-man band.

Richard Nixon with Daughter and Wife at Piano
Source: Bettmann / Getty
Bill Clinton

Saxophone Stud The OG cool prez brought his shades and sax to The Arsenio Hall Show in 1992. “Heartbreak Hotel” never had so much swing-state swagger.

BELGIUM-BRUSSELS-CLINTON'S NEW SAXOPHONE
Source: LUKE FRAZZA / Getty
George W. Bush

Oil Painter After two terms in the White House, Bush turned to the canvas. His portraits of world leaders and wounded warriors hang in galleries. Still-life diplomacy.

USA - Politics - Bush Participates in Martin Luther King Jr Day of Service
Source: Brooks Kraft / Getty
Franklin D. Roosevelt

Aspiring Screenwriter While recovering from polio, FDR wrote a film script about naval hero John Paul Jones. He even pitched it to Paramount. They passed — America got the New Deal instead.

Franklin Delano Roosevelt
Source: Print Collector / Getty
Thomas Jefferson

Violin & Cello Virtuoso The author of the Declaration of Independence also knew how to shred on strings. His musical talents were so refined, he once wooed a woman through violin serenades.

1770s 1771 THE PROPOSAL OF...
Source: Nawrocki/ClassicStock / Getty
James A. Garfield

Renowned Pianist & Ambidextrous Wizard Before being assassinated just months into his term, Garfield was a musical and mental marvel. He played piano beautifully and could write Latin with one hand while writing Greek with the other. Simultaneously.

President James Garfield
Source: Heritage Images / Getty
John Quincy Adams

Virtuoso Flutist The 6th president composed flute music at Harvard and performed regularly. Turns out the Adams family could do more than argue about tariffs.

Antique photograph: John Quincy Adams
Source: ilbusca / Getty
Warren G. Harding

Tuba Man and… More Harding played several instruments and once busted out the tuba at the 1920 Democratic Convention. Also known for… “other extracurriculars.”

Warren G. Harding Playing Tuba
Source: Bettmann / Getty
Harry Truman

Piano Player with Punchlines Truman was a gifted pianist and once joked, “My choice early in life was either to be a piano player in a whorehouse or a politician. And to tell the truth, there’s hardly any difference.”

Group Watching President Truman Play a Piano
Source: Bettmann / Getty
Bonus Vice President

Dan Quayle

Golf Whisperer Indiana’s own VP is infamous for “potatoe,” but his golf game is much smoother. He’s played with presidents and pros — just don’t ask him to spell “bogey.”

Golf - PGA - Bob Hope Classic
Source: Icon Sports Wire / Getty
Cabinet Secret Talents

Pete Buttigieg

Piano, Guitar & Polyglot Prodigy Mayor/Secretary Pete once joined Ben Folds onstage as a guest pianist. He also taught himself Norwegian just to read a book. Show-off? Maybe. Impressive? Absolutely.

BUTTIGIEG-IOWA
Source: The Washington Post / Getty
Antony Blinken

Indie Rock Guitar Hero The Secretary of State moonlights as “ABlinken,” an alt-rock artist on Spotify. Lyrics include topics like soul-searching, heartbreak, and probably UN peacekeeping.

UKRAINE-US-RUSSIA-CONFLICT-WAR-DIPLOMACY
Source: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI / Getty
Jennifer Granholm

Game Show Contestant Former Michigan governor and Secretary of Energy was an aspiring actress in Hollywood before studying law at Harvard. She even made an appearance on The Dating Game.

2025 Forbes Sustainability Summit
Source: Taylor Hill / Getty
Condoleezza Rice

Concert-Class Pianist She once performed at Carnegie Hall while serving as Secretary of State. If you thought foreign policy was hard, try nailing a Rachmaninoff piece.

ASEAN-MALAYSIA-US-MUSIC-RICE
Source: AFP / Getty
Congressional Characters

Jon Ossoff (D-GA)

Documentary Filmmaker Before becoming a senator, Ossoff chased down war criminals with a documentary film crew. He’s been in more danger than most politicians ever will — and he probably color-corrected the footage himself.

The John and Lillian Miles Lewis Foundation 2025 Good Trouble Gala
Source: Prince Williams / Getty
Maxwell Frost (D-FL)

Touring Punk Drummer The youngest member of Congress once toured with a ska-punk band. These days, he pounds gavels instead of kick drums.

MoveOn Won't Back Down Tour
Source: Ginnie Coleman / Getty
Tommy Tuberville (R-AL)

Former Football Coach Before politics, Tuberville was the head coach of Auburn football. Playbooks and politics? Same drama, fewer timeouts.

Auburn v West Virginia
Source: Ned Dishman / Getty
Wildcard Legends

Donald J. Trump

WWE Hall of Famer Yes, really. The 45th president was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2013. He even shaved Vince McMahon’s head in a Battle of the Billionaires. That’s one way to win the undercard vote.

Health-Technology-Innovation-Boosted
Source: ANDREW THOMAS / Getty

