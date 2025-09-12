Listen Live

Tyler Robinson, 22, Identified as Suspect in Charlie Kirk Shooting
Local

19-Year-Old Arrested in Indianapolis Road Rage Incident

19-Year-Old Arrested in Indianapolis Road Rage Incident from August

Published on September 12, 2025

Logan Quisenberry
Indiana State Police

INDIANAPOLIS–An arrest was made on Thursday in an August road rage incident that happened in Indianapolis.

19-year-old Logan Quisenberry of Indianapolis was arrested on several charges stemming from a shooting on I-465 northbound near I-69 as well as items that police say they recovered during a search of Quisenberry’s home.

“As they were serving a search warrant, they found what they called improvised explosive devices. They backed out rather quickly, they called the bomb squad, and the bomb squad removed those devices,” said State Police Sergeant John Perrine in a Friday interview.

As for the interstate shooting, Perrine says Quisenberry was on a motorcycle when he fired multiple shots at a vehicle.

“Inside that vehicle was a family, including an infant. Luckily no injuries were reported, but the car did have bullet holes in it. We were able to get a photo of the motorcycle from a traffic camera and with that information and with the community’s help, we were able to find the person,” said Perrine.

Perrine says he cannot state enough how important community tips were with this case.

“The public stepped up. They shared information with us. Once the detectives got the information they needed, the case unfolded really quickly,” said Perrine.

The road rage shooting happened on August 21, 2025 and a photograph of Quisenberry was released August 26.

Quisenberry is now charged with the following:

-Criminal Recklessness with a Deadly Weapon
-Possession / Manufacturing a destructive device
-Dealing Narcotics
-Dealing Marijuana

