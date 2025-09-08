Ohio Township Fire Under Control, Ash Safety Warnings Remain
WARRICK COUNTY, Ind. — Local leaders say the fire that broke out in Ohio Township over the weekend is now under control, and crews are shifting from containment to cleanup.
“No hazardous materials have been detected leaving the site,” said Ohio Township Fire Chief Scott Foreman. “We’re now moving into the recovery phase.”
Foreman confirmed the fire involved combustible metals like magnesium, aluminum, and zinc. Crews are still checking for any other hazardous substances. The structure itself wasn’t damaged.
Some residents received shelter-in-place alerts while others did not. Emergency Management Director Matthew Gable said the issue was tied to the alert radius and has since been resolved.
“We’re working to improve how we share emergency updates,” Gable said, noting that future alerts will be pushed through social media, local outlets, and partner agencies.
Leaders are also reminding residents to avoid any debris from the fire and to stay informed through multiple alert channels.
