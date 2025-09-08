Costco To Not Sell Abortion Drug Mifepristone

Source: SOPA Images / Getty

Tony Kinnett:

Now this brings us to some of the economic numbers here in the United States. We’re now in September. The job’s numbers came out this morning and in a couple of ways, they didn’t look too fancy, they didn’t look too good. And this had immediately every single speculator out there making all of the bold statements right off the crack of the bat, and some saying, look, this is because of the tariffs that the job numbers haven’t increased. Actually, some of the jobs numbers are good, some of them are bad. You have a lot of different narratives that are already jumping out. Some are saying, we haven’t even seen the revisions yet. There’s a lot jumping in already on that. Okay, So going with the statistics thing either way, whether or not in the next couple of weeks, which is really when this question will be answered pretty downpat is Powell going to lower interest rates after this? Is this going to be kind of a hook? Is it going to be kind of a question? You actually do need someone a little bit more finger on the pulse of watching the markets, the manufacturing economy and all of that than just you know yours truly. We head over to Robert Netzly, the founder and CEO of Inspire Impact Group, because not only is his new book Biblically Responsible Investing on Wall Street as it is in Heaven getting ready to come out, not only on that side, but because look, if we’re going to talk about like some financial advice, some kind of general themes in the market getting real, I would rather do so from a guy that’s got his heart in the right place. And I know I’m a little biased here as your neighborhood friendly Baptist. Robert good to have you.



Robert Netzly:

Many pleasure to be here, Tony.

Tony Kinnett:

Let’s start right in. So, first of all, I know you guys are coming off of a big victory because Costco announced that it’s not going to be selling Mifepristone, the abortion drug, because of your shareholder intervention. That’s kind of unheard of.

Robert Netzly:

Yeah, it’s a huge win. We started the shareholder engagement campaign about a year and a half ago with Costco and a huge coalition has rallied around that. Certainly not a single-handed effort, but as we have spearheaded and helped lead that charge, we’re thrilled to see that. And that’s just an example of many other wins as we as Christian investors, conservative investors are realizing that we have a direct inroad to the boardrooms, and we can make some pretty significant change when we just don’t outsource our votes and influence to Black Rock and Vanguard. But it’s then to take control all of that. We can see some really amazing progress.

Tony Kinnett:

But do you realize how rare it is to actually see results on that front? Well, of course you do. You’re in this game. I have been calling for years now for ABC News specifically because media accountability is kind of one of our sticks. Here on the show, they’ll put forward an egregiously false, objectively verifiably incorrect headlines. The reporting is maliciously terrible, and I will point out, hey, look the shareholders at Disney, they realize, they must realize that these kinds of headlines are directly against shareholder values to grow the company and increase dividends. And here you guys are actually delivering, not only on the financial and the journalistic side, and getting those results, saving lives by Mifepristone, not poisoning mothers and of course killing kids.

