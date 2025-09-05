Listen Live
Democrats Consider Lawsuit Over Potential GOP Redistricting

Indiana Democrats Consider Lawsuit Over Potential GOP Redistricting

Published on September 5, 2025

Indiana Statehouse
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Indiana Democrats are considering litigation if Republicans attempt to redraw the state’s congressional maps ahead of the 2026 midterm elections. 

A spokesperson for INDems told I-Team 8 there have been discussions on the prospect of a lawsuit, but couldn’t offer details on what the legal arguments would look like because there’s no map officially under consideration

The White House has pushed Indiana Republicans to call a special session for redistricting to help the GOP maintain control of Congress through the end of President Donald Trump’s second term. Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita says he’s ready for the looming legal battle. 

“Right now, you look across the nation, the Hoosier voter viewpoint is being underrepresented,” Rokita said. 

While the attorney general does not have any say in redistricting, Rokita’s office would have to defend any new congressional maps against legal attacks. Rokita told I-Team 8 he hasn’t talked to any state lawmakers about redistricting, though he’s actively advocating for it. 

Rokita argues bad data from the 2020 census is unfairly benefiting the Democratic Party. 

The U.S. Census Bureau said its 2020 survey undercounted populations in six states, which were predominantly southern and republican leaning. It overcounted populations in eight states, five of which voted Democratic in the 2024 presidential election. 

Even though Indiana isn’t one of the states which was undercounted or overcounted, Rokita believes redistricting “compensates for the bad data” across the U.S. 

“The census was done during the first Trump administration,” said Indiana State Rep. Carey Hamilton, who serves as the Democratic House Caucus Chair. “So, that makes no sense to me. I don’t think that argument holds water, frankly.” 

The overall impact of gerrymandering is widely debated. Research from Yale’s Institution for Social and Policy Research and a report from Brookings suggests gerrymandering largely balances out across the country. 

Hamilton called the push to redraw Indiana’s maps “blatant stealing.”

“This would make our congressional representation even less representative of the American people and even less representative of Hoosiers,” Hamilton said. 

Rokita’s office has not consulted with other Republican attorneys general on strategies to fend off litigation over redistricting, though he told I-Team 8 he believes the action is justified, legal, and would be upheld at the U.S. Supreme Court level, if it ever reaches that point. 

Gov. Mike Braun would have to call a special session for redistricting to be considered. He has said he won’t do that unless state lawmakers ask him to.

