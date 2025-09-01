2 Lafayette Teenagers in Critical Condition From Rollover Crash
2 Lafayette Teenagers in Critical Condition From Rollover Crash Sunday
CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. — Two teenagers from Lafayette were seriously injured after being involved in a rollover crash Sunday afternoon in Clinton County.
The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a single-vehicle rollover crash on U.S. 52 and County Road 880 West just after 5:30 p.m. on Sunday.
Deputies said a 19-year-old was driving a blue 2010 Ford F-250, heading eastbound on U.S. 52. As the vehicle approached the county road, it crossed the median and rolled multiple times before coming to a stop upside down in a ditch.
According to the sheriff’s office, a passenger in the vehicle, also 19, was trapped in the vehicle.
Both teenagers were taken to area hospitals in critical condition.
- Winter in Indiana: Cold and Dry Conditions Expected
- Fatal Crash in Wayne County Claims One Life, Injures Two
- NWS: Rain Supposed to Arrive In Indiana Wednesday
- $19 Million Given to Indiana School Resource Officers; Only $13,000 for Bullying Prevention Programs
- Taxpayers First: Library Spending Scaled Down
-
University of Indianapolis Student Found Dead in Apartment
-
Don't Let Gavin Newsom Steamroll Indiana And The Rest Of The Nation
-
Indy Teacher, Composer Arrested on Child Exploitation Charges
-
Tipton County Arrest Tied to Chicago Homicide
-
Musician Charged in Child Pornography Case
-
15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World
-
Cracker Barrel Gets A Make Over & People Are NOT OKAY
-
UIndy Professor Dies Days After Carmel Police Chase Crash