Listen Live
Local

BUTTER Fine Art Fair Runs in Indy until Sunday

Published on August 29, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Deonna Craig, director of BUTTER Fine Art Fair
Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The BUTTER Fine Art Fair is showcasing Black artists from Indiana and across the country in a way that’s redefining how artists are supported and paid.

More than 50 artists. No commission. Every dollar goes straight to the creators. That’s the heart of BUTTER: Bold, visionary, and building real opportunities for Black artists nationwide.

“We tell people to get ready for what happens to their career once they’re at BUTTER,” said Deonna Craig, director of BUTTER Fine Art Fair. “Collectors fly in from all over to see the work on the walls, and so people have a brand new network to talk to, to sell to. It’s a build upon.”

Inside the walls of The Stutz in downtown Indianapolis, a cultural shift is underway. The BUTTER Fine Art Fair has returned for its fifth year, featuring a curated lineup of black artists from across the U.S., and it’s built on a mission of economic justice.

“We’ve heard that the way we treat artists here in Indianapolis, they wish it were happening in their cities. In LA, Texas, and New York,” Craig said. “These artists are wanting this there. They are unaware of the benefits of keeping 100% of the sales and not paying booth rent. So, the curators here are like, ‘You’re really taking care of the artists,’ and that’s what it’s all about.”

The artists are right here, ready to share their stories and creative process. With all costs covered for them and free entry for guests 18 and under, BUTTER is breaking down barriers and making the art world more accessible.

“We have a little bit of everything for everyone, not only art,” Craig said. “If you’re a foodie, we have Food Alley. We have poets, pop-up dancers, and a new juke joint. We have chefs, culinary artists, everything!”

BUTTER runs through Sunday at The Stutz.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Local News - Events Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Joyful/Happy Sentiment - Shocked Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Blurred police lights.
Local

Tipton County Arrest Tied to Chicago Homicide

A judge's gavel and law books are seen in a courtroom.
Local

Musician Charged in Child Pornography Case

Reed Trattner's Vehicle
Local News

Complaint Filed Against Greenfield Medic

Jim Irsay Colts Owner
News

Report Reveals Jim Irsay’s Secret Overdoses Before Death

Food & Drink

Food Network Names Best Pizza Joint in Indiana

Photo From Karoline Leavitt Instagram with her at Lake Tahoe
15 Items
Politics

15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World

Crime Scene
Local

Arrest Made in Recent Monon Trail Assaults

Houston Texans v Indianapolis Colts
Local

Report: Late Colts Owner Hid Struggle with Relapse in Final Years

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close