Soft On Crime Democrats

How does the left believe that being against tough on crime measures is a winning issue?

Published on August 29, 2025

Illinois Gov. Discusses President Trump's Plans To Deploy National Guard Troops In Chicago
So we have now seen that a man who claims their woman shoots up a church, kills two children in your seventeen children. And we still have people saying allegedly, and then we have people saying, let’s not jump to conclusions. But if this was a conversation of a racial shooting, we know what would happen. Now, this is a horrible thing to say. It’s an awful thing to say because it’s callous. The problem is we know it’s true. So we have to be the callous ones in order to engage the honest conversation, the one that they refuse to engage in. We must address these things as they are. Bob Brooks joins me right now. He is the host of American Agenda over there at Newsmax. Pennsylvania Guy, Penn State guy. They call him a Nittany Lion, don’t you know, worked his way up in local media, including a series of years in Philadelphia. And if you can last in Philadelphia, you can last anywhere. I want to talk Minneapolis, but first, you know, you work out of the New York offices of Newsmax, and certainly you’ve been covering the DC crime story. Trump engaging a level of takeover that he is allowed to because of how DC is created through this Act of Congress. And he’s talking about Chicago being next. Can he not federalize the National Guard?

