Don’t Let Gavin Newsom Steamroll Indiana And The Rest Of The Nation. Indiana Republicans are you going to let Gavin Newsom decide your political future? What’s the plan when Democrats change the system in an act of retribution and gain 20 seats, what’s your answer?

Tony Katz:

What you’re seeing in California is beyond emotional problem, and I am saying that Indiana needs to call the special session on redistricting. This is not a debate. I don’t want to hear about cost. Governor Braun call it. “(But) we’re not having a special session about property taxes.” But that’s ridiculous. This is the wrong approach to the conversation. You will not get me to disagree that the Republican Party failed us on property taxes. And I put forth to you that the answer to that comes at the ballot box. For all of these members of the Assembly and of the state Senate, they failed us. You will not get me to disagree with such a thing. The people who live in the suburbs of Indianapolis who said, my gosh, you’re worried about property taxes where they’re gonna go up an extra three hundred dollars a big deal. Those people are people completely disconnected from the reality of Hoosiers. I have heard people make this argument, and I have found myself disgusted with the people who make it. People who are supposed to be those in the know, who are supposed to respect who I’m told are some level of leader. What a mistake, massive mistake in disrespecting the people who are. You keep telling me I have to give more money, yet I don’t get anything for it, and then you attack me, you threaten me when I say, hey, what about what’s mine is mine? You won’t get me to disagree. We’re having a conversation about redistricting. And if your answer is, “well, we have to talk about property taxes.” No, we don’t. That’s a mistake. I think it’s bad politics. I think it’s a bad thought. I think it comes from a place of lack of strength. We have to be able to do multiple things at a time, and if we can’t get it one way, we have to get in another way. If you’re not getting the special session regarding property taxes, you are going to have to vote people out. On redistricting, we have a whole different conversation in front of us. Texas has gone forward with redistricting. That is a Texas thing. That’s a Texas thing. I don’t know how it’s going to all work out. I don’t know how many “seats are going to” get picked up. What happens if they’re like, we’re gonna pick up five seats and then only pick up three. Don’t forget that the redistricting is only part one. The election has to take place. There is a risk to all of these things. A belief that the census was botched. A conversation about how Texas sees its lines being drawn for congressional districts. They engage in a political process, they broke no laws. What California wants to do is full on retribution. California is saying, because Texas has redistricted, now we will redistrict, and we will draw Republicans right out. You think that makes sense?

Texas does something so the people of California now have to be involved in some nonsense. You want to talk about playing politics. Gavin Newsom, the governor, is all politics. Gavin Newsom, when told that Bed, Bath and Beyond would not open any new stores in California, he wrote:

Bed, Bath and Beyond under Marcus Lemonis is trying to make a comeback. He bought the IP It’s a billion-dollar business online. They’re going to open up three hundred small to mid-sized neighborhood stores through their investments, just not in California.

The conversation was California, it’s too difficult to work in and instead of getting the message that businesses cannot thrive in California, Gavin Newsom’s like, hey, I can get a good zinger on social media.

I now have two situations in which the governor of California doesn’t give a damn about Californians.

He cares about the party. He cares about the power more than he cares about the people. He cares about the power more than he cares about the process. The question for Indiana Republicans is are you going to let somebody like that decide your political future. It’s a conversation for Republicans and independents and moderates and rational people of no political persuasion all across the country. If Texans disagree with what Texas has done, then Texans have to do something about it. But Gavin Newsom decides it’s not okay and now does this. It’s an act of retribution, and Republicans have to respond I didn’t ask whether you liked it. I don’t actually care whether you like it. When Mitch Daniels, the former governor, the former president of Purdue says we shouldn’t do this, I didn’t ask him. And with all due respect to the former governor, and I’m a fellow of the Mitch Daniels Leadership Foundation, your approach is wrong, sir. You didn’t wait to see what happens. Here’s where we are now. You don’t like it, fine, here’s where we are right now. What is your plan when Democrats change the system in an act of retribution and gain twenty seats, what’s your answer?

