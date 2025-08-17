Listen Live
The Rising Cost of a School Sack Lunch

Published on August 17, 2025

Lady with backpack walking through a sunny park in the afternoon
Source: Redjina Ph / Getty

STATEWIDE –– The simple act of packing a school lunch is putting a growing strain on family budgets, with costs climbing at a rate that outpaces general inflation over the past year.

According to a recent study, the average cost for a parent to pack a single lunch for their child is now $6.15. This represents a 3% increase since the start of the 2024 school year, reflecting the broader rise in grocery prices.

Even the most basic “classic” lunch, a peanut butter and jelly sandwich with milk, has not been spared. Although it remains one of the most affordable options at less than $5, its price has jumped by 6% compared to a year ago.

Despite the fact that cafeteria lunches are often more affordable or even free, a significant number of parents are sticking to the packed-lunch routine. The study found that 42% of parents surveyed continue to send their children to school with a meal from home.

Local News - Business & Economy Local News - Weird News Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Shocked Topic - Local News

