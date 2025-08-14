Golfer Pat Perez Talks Bringing LIV Golf to Indiana
This weekend, the revolutionary LIV Golf League tees off in the Hoosier State for the very first time, bringing its signature blend of high-stakes competition, music, and fan-first energy to Indiana.
Ahead of the much-anticipated weekend, we caught up with LIV Golf veteran Pat Perez, a key member of the 4Aces GC team, to get his take on what fans can expect, how the league is evolving, and why this event is more than just another stop on the tour.
From course strategy to locker room camaraderie, Perez doesn’t hold back as he shares his perspective on what makes LIV different—and why Indiana is the perfect next chapter.
For more information about this weekend, click here
Hear Hammer and Nigel, plus WIBC’s very own Rob Kendall’s conversation with Perez here:
