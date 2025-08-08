Source: Tom Williams / Getty

Trump Wants To Make Washington, DC Safe Again. Trump orders deployment of federal law enforcement in the nation’s dangerous capital

Tony Kinnett:

Going over live to the Daily Caller‘s, White House correspondent Reagan Reese. She’s been on the show quite a bit. A lot of talk of federalization going on in DC.

Man, I’m looking for troops and tanks kicking Mayor Bowser out of her office. What’s going on?

Reagan Reese:

I’ll toot my own horn, Tony for a minute, because about a month ago. Was traveling with the president to Iowa, and it was right after that intern who was interning on the Hill for Republican congressional member was gunned down just blocks from the White House. And I asked the president if he had thoughts about federalizing DC, if he wanted Congress to take back DC. And I think I put the thought in his mind. Because at the time he kind of paused, he thought to himself, I’m not, you know, maybe we’ll have an announcement coming. And now it’s this big thing. And when you look at just, ohh, all the, the horrible crime and murders that have happened in Washington, DC over the last couple of months, it’s such a shame. It’s such a disgrace that this is happening in the nation’s capital.

