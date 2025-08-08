Listen Live
The Tony Kinnett Cast

Trump Wants To Make Washington, DC Safe Again

Trump orders deployment of federal law enforcement in the nation's dangerous capital

Published on August 8, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Bomb Threat at LOC
Source: Tom Williams / Getty

Trump Wants To Make Washington, DC Safe Again. Trump orders deployment of federal law enforcement in the nation’s dangerous capital

Tony Kinnett:

Going over live to the Daily Caller‘s, White House correspondent Reagan Reese. She’s been on the show quite a bit. A lot of talk of federalization going on in DC.

Man, I’m looking for troops and tanks kicking Mayor Bowser out of her office. What’s going on?

Reagan Reese:

I’ll toot my own horn, Tony for a minute, because about a month ago. Was traveling with the president to Iowa, and it was right after that intern who was interning on the Hill for Republican congressional member was gunned down just blocks from the White House. And I asked the president if he had thoughts about federalizing DC, if he wanted Congress to take back DC. And I think I put the thought in his mind. Because at the time he kind of paused, he thought to himself, I’m not, you know, maybe we’ll have an announcement coming. And now it’s this big thing. And when you look at just, ohh, all the, the horrible crime and murders that have happened in Washington, DC over the last couple of months, it’s such a shame. It’s such a disgrace that this is happening in the nation’s capital.

Listen to the “Trump Wants To Make Washington, DC Safe Again” discussion in full here:   

Subscribe to the Tony Kinnett Cast Podcast! 

The Tony Kinnett Cast on Apple Podcasts 

The Tony Kinnett Cast | Podcast on Spotify 

The Tony Kinnett Cast | iHeart 

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Media - Podcast Embed Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Joyful/Happy Topic - National News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Blurred police lights.
Local

Tipton County Arrest Tied to Chicago Homicide

Reed Trattner's Vehicle
Local News

Complaint Filed Against Greenfield Medic

Jim Irsay Colts Owner
News

Report Reveals Jim Irsay’s Secret Overdoses Before Death

Photo From Karoline Leavitt Instagram with her at Lake Tahoe
15 Items
Politics

15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World

Crime Scene
Local

Arrest Made in Recent Monon Trail Assaults

Food & Drink

Food Network Names Best Pizza Joint in Indiana

Houston Texans v Indianapolis Colts
Local

Report: Late Colts Owner Hid Struggle with Relapse in Final Years

A photo of Todd Young speaking at an event in Indiana
Local

Indiana Senator Todd Young: “The Chinese Are Trying to Steal the Waterway”

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close