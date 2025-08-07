Listen Live
Local News

Eli Lilly Says Their Obesity Pill led to More Than 12% Weight Loss

Eli Lilly Says Their Obesity Pill led to More Than 12% Weight Loss in Late-Stage Trial

Published on August 7, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Eli Lilly headquarters in Indianapolis.
(PHOTO: WIBC)

INDIANAPOLIS–Eli Lilly says their obesity pill led to more than 12% weight loss in closely watched late-stage trial, paving way for approval.

Patients taking the pill called orforglipron, an oral GLP-1 receptor, lost almost 12% of their body weight, or roughly 27 pounds, at 72 weeks, study results show. The highest dose of the pill helped nearly 60% of patients lose 10% or more of their body weight.

In addition to weight loss, orforglipron also led to reductions in cholesterol, triglycerides, and blood pressure.

“With orforglipron, we’re working to transform obesity care by introducing a potential once-daily oral therapy that could support early intervention and long-term disease management, while offering a convenient alternative to injectable treatments,” Kenneth Custer, Ph.D., executive vice president and president of Lilly Cardiometabolic Health, said in a release.

Lilly plans to submit orforglipron for regulatory review by the end of 2025. The trial began in 2023 and involved 3,127 adults with obesity, or overweight with a weight-related medical problem and without diabetes.

Lilly has offices in 18 countries and is headquartered in Indianapolis.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Local News - Business & Economy Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Joyful/Happy Sentiment - Shocked

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Blurred police lights.
Local

Tipton County Arrest Tied to Chicago Homicide

Reed Trattner's Vehicle
Local News

Complaint Filed Against Greenfield Medic

Jim Irsay Colts Owner
News

Report Reveals Jim Irsay’s Secret Overdoses Before Death

Photo From Karoline Leavitt Instagram with her at Lake Tahoe
15 Items
Politics

15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World

Crime Scene
Local

Arrest Made in Recent Monon Trail Assaults

Food & Drink

Food Network Names Best Pizza Joint in Indiana

Houston Texans v Indianapolis Colts
Local

Report: Late Colts Owner Hid Struggle with Relapse in Final Years

A photo of Todd Young speaking at an event in Indiana
Local

Indiana Senator Todd Young: “The Chinese Are Trying to Steal the Waterway”

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close