McDonald’s “Adult Happy Meals” Are Coming!

McDonald’s is taking us back to our childhood with the launch of new “Adult Happy Meals.”

Starting August 12th, at participating McDonald’s you will have the option to order an adult “Happy Meal” complete with a toy and limited-edition milkshake.

Inspired by the nostalgia of the 80s/90sMcDonaldland show, Mikey D’s is reuniting the crew for a new kind of meal. The meal includes a Quarter Pounder with cheese or a 10-piece Chicken McNuggets, fries, and the special Mt. McDonaldland Shake. The shake’s flavor wasn’t revealed, but it is “inspired by the vibrant blue ‘lava’ and pink clouds of Mt. McDonaldland.”

What “Happy Meal” is complete without a collectable? Each meal will also have one of six collectible tins inspired by the characters Ronald McDonald, Birdie, Hamburglar, Mayor McCheese, Fry Friends, and Grimace.

