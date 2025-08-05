Wide Awake in America: Why We Can’t Fall Asleep

Ever crawl into bed feeling ready to sleep—only to lie there, wide-eyed, thinking about laundry, emails, or that one awkward thing you said in 7th grade?

You’re not alone. Most Americans climb into bed by 10:36 p.m.—but their brains don’t get the memo.

According to a new survey, it takes the average person 42 minutes to finally fall asleep, landing most people in dreamland around 11:18 p.m.

Source: Kateryna Muzhevska / Getty



And get this:

Three mornings a week start with sleep regret.

That’s right—many people wake up wishing they had gone to bed earlier.

So, why can’t we fall asleep?

29% say they’re still tackling unfinished chores.

21% enjoy the rare quiet of the night.

15% delay bedtime to avoid thinking about work tomorrow.

Some people simply savor their alone time after a long day, even if it cuts into their sleep.

Source: stockphotodirectors / Getty



Sharing a bed? It’s not always a dream.

Nearly half of adults sleep next to a partner, but only 49% say they sleep better because of it.

Meanwhile:

63% are kept up by their partner’s snoring.

52% are disturbed by movement or midnight bathroom trips.

Temperature fights and mismatched routines don’t help either.

Love may be in the air—but so is loud breathing and blanket stealing.

Source: Shutter2U/Getty Images



Back-to-school means back-to-sleep struggle for parents.

Over half of parents with school-aged kids expect earlier wakeups, while 25% see bedtime getting pushed even later.

And 11% worry their sleep quality will suffer thanks to the extra stress of school season.

Between packing lunches, helping with homework, and trying to hold onto a sliver of quiet time, parents are stretched thin—and their sleep often pays the price.



The takeaway?

Even with the best intentions, Americans have a hard time sticking to a healthy bedtime.

Whether it’s chores, partners, work stress, or just wanting a few more moments of peace, something always seems to get in the way.

A comfy bed can help—but a cozy routine and a little grace might matter even more.