Health

Wide Awake in America: Why We Can’t Fall Asleep

Published on August 5, 2025

Ever crawl into bed feeling ready to sleep—only to lie there, wide-eyed, thinking about laundry, emails, or that one awkward thing you said in 7th grade?

You’re not alone. Most Americans climb into bed by 10:36 p.m.—but their brains don’t get the memo.
According to a new survey, it takes the average person 42 minutes to finally fall asleep, landing most people in dreamland around 11:18 p.m.

lady in bed can't sleep. sleep problems caused by stress and fatigue. woman in bed alone empty space
Source: Kateryna Muzhevska / Getty


And get this:

Three mornings a week start with sleep regret.
That’s right—many people wake up wishing they had gone to bed earlier.
So, why can’t we fall asleep?
29% say they’re still tackling unfinished chores.
21% enjoy the rare quiet of the night.
15% delay bedtime to avoid thinking about work tomorrow.
Some people simply savor their alone time after a long day, even if it cuts into their sleep.

Man sitting on bed drinking water while woman sleeps peacefully
Source: stockphotodirectors / Getty


Sharing a bed? It’s not always a dream.
Nearly half of adults sleep next to a partner, but only 49% say they sleep better because of it.
Meanwhile:
63% are kept up by their partner’s snoring.
52% are disturbed by movement or midnight bathroom trips.
Temperature fights and mismatched routines don’t help either.
Love may be in the air—but so is loud breathing and blanket stealing.

Back to school students mother group going school together. Parent send little boy and girl for first class semester term with schoolbag or satchel together. Collaborative learning and empathy daycare
Source: Shutter2U/Getty Images


Back-to-school means back-to-sleep struggle for parents.
Over half of parents with school-aged kids expect earlier wakeups, while 25% see bedtime getting pushed even later.
And 11% worry their sleep quality will suffer thanks to the extra stress of school season.
Between packing lunches, helping with homework, and trying to hold onto a sliver of quiet time, parents are stretched thin—and their sleep often pays the price.

The takeaway?
Even with the best intentions, Americans have a hard time sticking to a healthy bedtime.
Whether it’s chores, partners, work stress, or just wanting a few more moments of peace, something always seems to get in the way.
A comfy bed can help—but a cozy routine and a little grace might matter even more.

