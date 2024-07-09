Listen Live
Local

Man Barricaded Himself in Stolen Car After Police Chase on I-65 Southbound

Published on July 9, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Police lights

Source: (PHOTO: Thinkstock/barbol88)

INDIANAPOLIS— There was a police chase and a man who barricaded himself inside a stolen car on I-65 southbound near Southport Road late Monday night.

“Time and time again we find ourselves in these situations where somebody makes a choice not to pull over for police and we’re not going to simply let someone drive away from that situation,” said Indiana State Police Sergeant John Perrine.

Perrine says a trooper tried to pull the man over near 10th street and Shadeland Avenue at around 9:45 pm. That’s on the east side of Indianapolis. Perrine says the driver sped away, which caused police to chase him.

“He was chased all the way down to I-65 and Southport Road. When the vehicle started to pull over, he eventually drove into the tree line, but he didn’t necessarily crash. He came to a stop,” said Perrine.

After that, police say the man barricaded himself in the car and refused to come out. A SWAT team was called in.

“With a lot of patience, our troopers on the scene were able to communicate with him by cellphone. The negotiator from State Police was able to talk the man out of the vehicle and get him to surrender peacefully,” said Perrine.

The man was taken into custody. No one was hurt.

All lanes of I-65 southbound at the 101-mile marker were closed for more than two hours while police investigated the incident. Shortly after midnight, police reopened the lanes.

You can hear the full interview with Perrine below.

RELATED TAGS

Local News - Crime Local News - Traffic & Road Closures Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
NWS Beryl Graphic
Local

Beryl Expected to Reach Indiana As Tropical Depression

South Bend Downtown Aerial View 5 10 items
Local News

Top 10 Most Dangerous Cities In Indiana

Severe Weather Chances
Local

Indiana Prepares for Tornado Threat from Hurricane Beryl

Gas Pump
The Side Piece

A new Buc-ee’s will be less than 2 hours from Indy

Image of Missing Terrell Family 5 items
Local

Silver Alert Declared for Missing Hoosier Family

IMPD
Local

Indy Man Arrested For Raping Mother And Daughter In Their Home

Eli Lilly headquarters in Indianapolis.
Local

Lilly Drug To Slow Alzheimer’s Disease Gains FDA Approval

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks to the traveling press pool as Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff looks on, under the wing of Air Force 2 atBuffalo-Niagra International Airport on Saturday, May 28, 2022 in Buffalo, NY. Ruth Whitfield, whose funeral the Vice President and Second Gentleman attended earlier in the day, was one of ten people killed two weeks ago in what federal officials are calling an act of racially motivated violent extremism, by a white man, in the shooting of a supermarket in a historically black neighborhood of Buffalo, NY. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
The Hammer and Nigel Show

VP Kamala Harris Has a New Catchphrase

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close