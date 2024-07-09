Man Barricaded Himself in Stolen Car After Police Chase on I-65 Southbound

INDIANAPOLIS— There was a police chase and a man who barricaded himself inside a stolen car on I-65 southbound near Southport Road late Monday night.

“Time and time again we find ourselves in these situations where somebody makes a choice not to pull over for police and we’re not going to simply let someone drive away from that situation,” said Indiana State Police Sergeant John Perrine.

Perrine says a trooper tried to pull the man over near 10th street and Shadeland Avenue at around 9:45 pm. That’s on the east side of Indianapolis. Perrine says the driver sped away, which caused police to chase him.

“He was chased all the way down to I-65 and Southport Road. When the vehicle started to pull over, he eventually drove into the tree line, but he didn’t necessarily crash. He came to a stop,” said Perrine.

After that, police say the man barricaded himself in the car and refused to come out. A SWAT team was called in.

“With a lot of patience, our troopers on the scene were able to communicate with him by cellphone. The negotiator from State Police was able to talk the man out of the vehicle and get him to surrender peacefully,” said Perrine.

The man was taken into custody. No one was hurt.

All lanes of I-65 southbound at the 101-mile marker were closed for more than two hours while police investigated the incident. Shortly after midnight, police reopened the lanes.

You can hear the full interview with Perrine below.