Indiana State Police Detectives Arrest Martinsville Man for Child Porn

Indiana State Police Detectives Arrest Martinsville Man for Child Porn

Published on July 3, 2024

Indiana State Police symbol

Source: PHOTO: Chris Davis/Emmis

 

MARTINSVILLE, Ind. — Adam R. Anderson, 42, of Martinsville was arrested Tuesday without incident.

Police searched his Martinsville home back in January, seizing digital devices and evidence of child pornography was located on a cell phone.

ISP detectives received a cybertip report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children back in October 2023.

Anderson was transported to the Morgan County Jail where his custody was transferred. He faces Five counts of Possession of Child Pornography, a Level 6 Felony.

