More Severe Weather Expected After 70 MPH Winds Hit Monroe County

Severe weather is expected in the southern part of the state later this afternoon.

Published on June 26, 2024

Severe Weather Chances

INDIANAPOLIS — More severe weather is expected today following damaging winds that knocked down power lines near Bloomington on Tuesday. Sustained winds of 70 miles per hour caused significant damage in Monroe County, leading local officials to declare a Disaster Emergency.

“Straight-line wind events can do more damage than tornadoes because it’s taking up more real estate,” said WISH-TV forecaster Marcus Bailey. “That’s why we always preach. Whether it’s a tornado warning or a severe thunderstorm warning, they should all be treated equally.”

Monroe County’s board of commissioners signed the declaration, highlighting extensive damage to public structures, trees, and power lines.

“It wasn’t just Bloomington and the Monroe County vicinity,” said Bailey. “Vigo County and Terre Haute got hit pretty hard, and there are even some damage reports around Madison County and Anderson where some trees got knocked down.”

Bailey says that severe weather is expected in the southern part of the state later this afternoon. Strong winds are the main concern, as is the possibility of large hail.

