Vermont Representative Caught Pouring Water Into Colleague’s Bag

This GOP representative is making a splash on social media…

A Republican lawmaker was caught pouring water into the bag of a Democratic colleague for MONTHS.

Rep. Jim Carroll (D) of Vermont had noticed his bag was soaking wet at the end of several workdays. He told the Associated Press it started becoming a weekly issue starting in January.

In March, Carroll placed a cheap spy camera in the hallway outside his committee room. He caught Rep. Mary Ann Morrissey (R) dumping cups of water into his tote bag, not once but several times! Carroll showed the footage to the House Speaker who approached Morrissey.

Morrissey issued an apology on the House floor in front of her collogues earlier this week.

“I am truly ashamed of my actions. I have given my sincere apology to Jim directly and publicly and will be working towards resolution and restoration through our legislative process. It was conduct most unbecoming of my position as a representative and as a human being and is not reflective of my 28 years of service and civility.”

Rep. Carroll said he released the footage to the media to help with accountability…

“I have been very reluctant to disclose the video because I believe it will deeply embarrass Representative Morrissey. However, it has become clear to me that the media are aware of the details of Representative Morrissey’s behavior, and likely will continue to report on that behavior in the near future.”

He says after five months of his peer watering his bag, “it was torment, there’s no doubt about it.”

Was this an incredibly juvenile move on Rep. Morrissey’s part? Absolutely. Was it torturous for Rep. Carroll? Seems a bit excessive…. However you see it, we are all reminded that politicians on both sides can be equally petty.