Listen Live
Local

Northwestern Indiana Man Sentenced for Role In January 6th Capitol Riot

Northwestern Indiana Man Sentenced for Role January 6th Capitol Riot

Published on June 19, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Pro-Trump supporters storm the U.S. Capitol following a rally with President Donald Trump on January 6, 2021 in Washington, DC.

Source: (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

On Tuesday, 73-year-old Dale Huttle of Crown Point was sentenced to 2.5 years in prison, two years of supervised release, and ordered to pay $3,639 in restitution.

In December 2023, Huttle pleaded guilty to one felony charge of assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers using a dangerous weapon and causing serious bodily injury.

According to court documents, Huttle traveled to Washington, D.C., with his nephew, Matthew Huttle and assaulted several police officers during the siege of the Capitol.

Matthew Huttle was previously sentenced for his role in the Capitol riot.

FBI officers arrested Dale Huttle on Nov. 17, 2022, in Indiana.

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Dave Calabro Retiring
Wes Woodward

WTHR’s Calabro Retiring From TV at the End of the Year

fire trucks
Ryan Hedrick

UPDATE: Multiple Fires in Indianapolis Ruled Arson, Says IFD

Image of Person of Interest in June 2024 Shooting
Sascha Nixon

IMPD: Police Need Help Finding Person of Interest

Dillinger Grave
Editorial Staff

Digging Up Dillinger : New Project By John Dillinger’s Great-Nephew

Gas Pump
Casey Daniels

A new Buc-ee’s will be less than 2 hours from Indy

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close