Rain Could Hamper Indianapolis 500 Practice on Fast Friday

INDIANAPOLIS — Rain is expected today, and some areas may see storms. If storms hit Central Indiana, they could disrupt practice for the Indianapolis 500.

“Any storm that develops is not going to move much,” said WISH-TV Meteorologist Marcus Bailey. “You’re going to get these storms to blossom up, and they could just dump a whole lot of rain, and then they fizzle out. So, we will need some luck on our side, but I think there will be a lot of dry real estate and dry hours around Central Indiana.”

It’s Fast Friday at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. After a rainy Tuesday and a shortened session on Wednesday, Thursday was the drivers’ first full day of practice. Practice kicks off at noon today.

“With the way these storms are going to evolve, this is going to be more pop-up storms,” said Bailey. “Very, very isolated area. You have to get lucky; you don’t want one of these over the track. I think there’s going to be many areas that are going to remain dry.”

Bailey says rain is forecasted for Saturday during qualifying at IMS. He expects more pop-up storms and warm and humid weather.

“I think there’s going to be more dry areas than wet on Saturday afternoon,” Bailey says.