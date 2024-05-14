Court Docs: Lyft Driver in Indianapolis Kidnapped at Gunpoint

INDIANAPOLIS — Court documents say a woman pulled out a gun from a Lyft car window and fired into the air, frightening nearby children. When the driver tried to call for help, the woman threatened her with the gun.

Keirra Garrett, 37, faces charges including criminal confinement, intimidation, criminal recklessness, and pointing a firearm.

The Lyft driver managed to call 911 after being held against her will. She picked up Garrett and her daughter and was directed to stop to pick up Garrett’s son. Garrett fired the gun, causing chaos, and forced the driver to continue driving at gunpoint until they reached Shadow Ridge Apartments, where Garrett released her.

The Lyft driver contacted the police at a Tractor Supply store on Atlantis Drive. She claimed that dispatchers placed her on hold when she first called 911 and then disconnected the call. Police were dispatched to her location only after a second attempt, 45 minutes later.

While arresting Garrett, officers claim she threatened the Lyft driver by saying she knew where the driver lived and would find her. Garrett could face between three and 16 years in prison on her most serious charge if convicted.