Indianapolis makes the list for most fun cities in America

When choosing a city to visit or live in, people consider various factors like cost, transportation, architecture, culture, and history. But above all, many wonder, “Is it any fun?”

To figure out where to cut loose, WalletHub compared 182 cities across entertainment, nightlife, and cost, using 65 key metrics like fitness centers per capita and movie costs.

The top cities offer adventure and culture plus great meals and wild nights out. However, extreme fun like adventure sports wasn’t factored in.

Each city’s weighted average across all metrics determined its ranking. So, whether you’re seeking a thrilling adventure, a cultural immersion, or a night of partying, there’s a city for you.

Indianapolis ranked at #39 on the fun list:

Total score: 39.86

– Entertainment and recreation: #64

– Nightlife and parties: #37

– Costs: #38

“Known to locals as Indy, this capital city is home to the Indianapolis Colts and the Indianapolis 500. This vibrant city is about so much more than just sports, though. The Indianapolis Cultural Trail weaves through the districts, offering a direct route to quality entertainment, cuisine, art, and activities.”

According to the list, the top 10 cities for fun are:

10. Chicago, Illinois

9. New York, New York

8. Honolulu, Hawaii

7. Austin, Texas

6. San Francisco, California

5. New Orleans, Louisiana

4. Atlanta, Georgia

3. Miami, Florida

2. Orlando, Florida

1. Las Vegas, Nevada