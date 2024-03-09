Southwest Airlines Hit with Delays and Cancellations in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Southwest Airlines is being hit with a wave of delays and cancellations now during the beginning of Spring Break travel.
Around 21% of the company’s flights across the nation have been delayed and 3% have been canceled, according to FlightAware. Thunderstorms in the Southeast are being blamed for some of the delays.
At the Indianapolis International Airport, 38 Southwest flights have been delayed and eight have been canceled, according to FlightAware.
