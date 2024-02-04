Wife of Former Clark County Sheriff Arrested, Husband Receives Additional Charges

CLARK COUNTY, IND — Police announced on Thursday they had arrested and charged the wife of a former Clark County Sheriff, Misty Noel.

Noel turned herself into the Clark County Detention Center after appearing in the Circuit Court earlier that same day. She was charged with five counts of Theft (over $50,000) and five counts of Tax Evasion. Both charges are felonies.

Her husband, former Clark County Sheriff Jamey Noel was arrested back in November after a months long investigation into claims of official misconduct. At the time Jamey received fifteen charges related to his arrest including;

– One count of Corrupt Business Influence, Level 5 Felony

– Two counts of Theft, Level 5 Felony

– Three counts of Theft, Level 6 Felony

– Four counts of Ghost Employment, Level 6 Felony

– Four counts of Official Misconduct, Level 6 Felony

– One count of Obstruction of Justice, Level 6 Felony

Thursday’s press release states that Jamey Noel also received additional charges matching the ones that his wife received.

Jamey remains out on bond from his November arrest, while Misty is being held without bond prior to her court appearance on Monday.