The Real Story Behind MSNBC’s Joy Reid ‘Hot Mic’ Moment

The following video of MSNBC’s Joy Reid cursing on a ‘hot mic’ has gone viral.

But there is more to this story than Reid’s salty language. Tony explains.

The word that starts with F is not the story here. It would seem that when she’s discussing Joe Biden closing down the border she says, “and starting another **** war”. That’s what it certainly looks like. Not like she’s having some other kind of conversation, that’s what it sounds like. Which would signal to me, being an observer. And signal to you, being an observer, that when she talks about successful Biden policies, she’s saying what she thinks the audience wants to hear. But on the ‘hot mic’, when she doesn’t think anybody’s listening, she tells you what she really thinks.

