Rip Curl drops surfer, who lost her arm to a shark attack in favor of a man who claims to be a woman

A Swim Brand Dropped ‘Soul Surfer’ Over Her Views on Trans Athletes. Here’s Who They Promoted Instead

The insanity of the left continues as Bethany Hamilton, who lost her arm to a shark, was cancelled by surf brand Rip Curl and replaced with a biological male.

Don’t tell us again that the plan is not to erase women. The plan is to erase women ~ Tony Katz

Why do liberal white women continue to support a party and policies that work to replace them? They are so afraid to be called a name that they have let this happen to their daughters.

