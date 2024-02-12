Shrinking President Blames Shrinkflation on Businesses

Biden’s Super Bowl ‘Shrinkflation’ video stuns social media: ‘Is this a joke?’ (msn.com)

Though the president skipped out on the traditional pre-game interview, the White House’s X account posted a pre-recorded video of Biden talking about “Shrinkflation.”

Shrinkflation is a result of Inflation which is caused by public policy, not greedy businesses as suggested by the President.

Tony Katz on this morning’s program:

Such an anti-business video. No conversation of inflation, no conversation of his economic policies, no conversation of his spending. It’s that businesses are the enemy. The guy’s a jerk. And the White House hates you entrepreneurs. It hates you business owners.

