Shrinking President Blames Shrinkflation on Businesses

Biden’s Super Bowl ‘Shrinkflation’ video stuns social media: ‘Is this a joke?’ (msn.com)
Though the president skipped out on the traditional pre-game interview, the White House’s X account posted a pre-recorded video of Biden talking about “Shrinkflation.”
Shrinkflation is a result of Inflation which is caused by public policy, not greedy businesses as suggested by the President.
Tony Katz on this morning’s program:
Such an anti-business video. No conversation of inflation, no conversation of his economic policies, no conversation of his spending. It’s that businesses are the enemy. The guy’s a jerk. And the White House hates you entrepreneurs. It hates you business owners.
Listen to Tony’s take here:
Catch the show in its entirety here:
