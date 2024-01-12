Sen. Rand Paul Expresses His Disdain For Nikki Haley

Rand Paul has been quiet regarding the GOP presidential primary race. But the Kentucky Senator has finally broken his silence on the matter.

Paul released a video and launched a website on Friday declaring that he is “never Nikki” Haley in the 2024 presidential race.

He made the announcement in a clip posted on X, in which he said has had “a long relationship with Donald Trump and there is a lot to like there” and that he is also “a big fan of a lot the fiscal conservatism of Ron DeSantis.”

Paul went on to say that he thinks Vivek Ramaswamy has been “an important voice” and that he has even “listened to and met with the independent Bobby Kennedy.”

“I’m not yet ready to make a decision, but I am ready to make a decision on someone who I cannot support,” Paul said in a video address posted to X on Friday morning. “So I am announcing this morning that I am ‘Never Nikki.'”

“I don’t think any informed or knowledgeable libertarian or conversative should support Nikki Haley. I’ve seen her attitude towards our interventions overseas. I’ve seen her involvement in the military-industrial complex.”

Paul weighed in as Haley rises in the polls, particularly in New Hampshire, and positions herself as the main alternative to Donald Trump, the obvious front-runner in the GOP primary, instead of DeSantis.