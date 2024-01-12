Listen Live
WATCH: Hammer & Friends WILD CARD & College Basketball Sports Betting Picks!

Published on January 12, 2024

It’s Wild Card Weekend! One of the best weeks on the NFL calendar. We’ve got cold, windy playoff games to watch and bet on!

Scott continues to sport a winning record and he has been hot this past month!

Hammer bounced back last week and delivered on his “Best Bet.”

As for our professional handicapper David Stephanoff, he has 2 free plays on college basketball this weekend including the Purdue game! Check out his video below!

Become a VIP subscriber of David and take advantage of his college basketball plays! He has been crushing college basketball to his VIP subscribers. Subscribe at FollowNeverFade.com.

Here are the season records for Hammer and Scott. With the exception of Week Zero of college football, the guys pick five games every week!

Hammer:
45-46-6
11-8 “Best Bet
Scott:
50-45-3
11-8 “Best Bet

Here are the plays this week from the guys!

Note: Lines are as of Thursday Night

HAMMER- “Hammer and Nigel Show”

Find Hammer at @jasonalanhammer or @hammerandnigel

The Hammer and Nigel Show
3-7 Weekdays on 93.1 WIBC

SCOTT LONG- Comedian

Find Scott at @ScottComedy or book him at https://www.scottcomedy.com/

*NOTE: Minnesota line is +4 as of Thursday.

DAVID STEPHANOFF- Pro Handicapper

Subscribe to David at https://www.followneverfade.com/.

DISCLAIMERThese picks are for entertainment purposes only. If you or someone you know, has a gambling problem, call 1-800-9-WITH-IT

