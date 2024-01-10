Stephanie Niles replaces Taylor Swift as the new WAG of choice for the NFL

Stephanie Niles will be sitting in for Taylor Swift as the NFL WAG of choice (WAG: Wives and Girlfriends). Niles is the new “It” girl. She’s dating Jake Browning, QB for the Cincinatti Bengals. Niles went completely viral this weekend as network cameras caught her cheering in a suite wearing a form fitting white bodysuit and floppy orange hat during the Bengals game on Sunday.

Hey, I would like to be famous. And said “okay, this will fit”, and wore a completely white body suit.

