Stephanie Niles replaces Taylor Swift as the new WAG of choice for the NFL

Stephanie Niles will be sitting in for Taylor Swift as the NFL WAG of choice (WAG: Wives and Girlfriends). Niles is the new “It” girl. She’s dating Jake Browning, QB for the Cincinatti Bengals. Niles went completely viral this weekend as network cameras caught her cheering in a suite wearing a form fitting white bodysuit and floppy orange hat during the Bengals game on Sunday.
Hey, I would like to be famous. And said “okay, this will fit”, and wore a completely white body suit.
Listen to the discussion here:
Listen to the show in entirety here:
Archived episodes here:
ABOUT THE SHOW
Tony Katz Today airs from 12-3pm ET on 93.1 WIBC/Indianapolis
What are we talking about? Politics, breaking news, political theory, art, the markets, food, libations and whatever else may come to mind.
The program is fast-paced, upbeat, funny, thoughtful and topical.
- FOUND: Momo the Monkey on the Loose: Indianapolis’ East Side on High Alert
- Pacers GM: Contract Extension Talks with Buddy Hield Are “At a Halt” But That Doesn’t Mean They’re Done
- NWS: Expect a Rainy Wednesday Across Indiana
- Murder Suspect Kevin Mason Captured
- Pence: Trump Owes it to the American People to Debate
-
Woman's Body Found On Top Of The Slippery Noodle Identified
-
IMPD Names Suspect in Double Homicide of Indy Firefighter
-
Person Fatally Shot At Apartments On Northwest Side
-
IMPD: At Least One Person Killed, Many Injured in Separate Shootings
-
I-69 On Schedule To Be Done By End Of 2024
-
IMPD Makes Arrest In The Killing Of IFD Firefighter
-
A new Buc-ee's will be less than 2 hours from Indy
-
WATCH: Police Chase Ends with Collision in Johnson County