Troopers Arrest Three People After Police Chase In West Lafayette

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Three people have been arrested in West Lafayette by state troopers.

State police say a trooper saw a traffic violation by the driver of a Dodge Avenger in West Lafayette. When he tried to pull the driver over, the driver, Ivan Vasquez, 26, decided to take off and try and get away down US 231 instead.

“The Avenger turned left onto State Road 26,” said Sgt. Jeremy Piers. The Avenger then ran off (the road) and crashed into a fence. Vazquez and two passengers were safely taken into custody. No one was injured in the crash.”

Piers noted that during the chase, the suspects inside were throwing several baggies out the windows. They contained an “unknown substance” at the time.

When they searched the car after the chase they found other baggies full of meth, cocaine, fentanyl, and marijuana. In all the drugs amounted to about 52 grams worth.