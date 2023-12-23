The Santa Claus, Indiana Postmark Tradition Turns 40

A holiday tradition brings thousands of letters to the Santa Claus Indiana post office as the holiday postmark turns 40 this year.

It’s special unique stamped postmark and Unlike standard postmarks, it has to be applied by hand.

This year’s design was created by a local high school student and as always has to be approved by the U.S. Postal Service in Washington D.C.

The additional workload requires the Santa Claus post office to borrow clerks from neighboring towns. Last year, they stamped almost 123,000 letters and cards, not including larger envelopes and packages.

The Santa Claus post office uses its postmark from December first to the 24th.