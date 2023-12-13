Four Bodies Found in Burning Home in Rural Home Outside Madison

Jefferson County, Ind– Indiana State Police detectives are conducting a death investigation after the bodies of four individuals were found inside a burning residence on Telegraph Hill Road, just outside of Madison in rural Jefferson County, Indiana.
Shortly after 4:00 pm Tuesday, First Responders were called to a residence on fire. Rescuers located the bodies of four individuals inside and despite life saving measures, all four were pronounced dead at the scene.
The identities of the deceased individuals are not being released until proper identification can be made by the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. Autopsies are scheduled to be performed in Hamilton County, Ohio to determine the exact cause and manner of death.
- Murder Suspect Kevin Mason Captured
- Pacers GM: Contract Extension Talks with Buddy Hield Are “At a Halt” But That Doesn’t Mean They’re Done
- NWS: Expect a Rainy Wednesday Across Indiana
- Pence: Trump Owes it to the American People to Debate
- FOUND: Momo the Monkey on the Loose: Indianapolis’ East Side on High Alert
-
Second-Largest Jackpot in Hoosier Lottery History Won in Speedway
-
Teacher Fired After Complaining About Students in Recording
-
Indiana State Police K9 Koda Receives Life-Saving Armor
-
Indianapolis Firefighter Among More than 20 Arrested in Child Solicitation Sting
-
Cathedral High School on Lockdown Tuesday Afternoon
-
Kendall And Casey
-
Big Ten Championship Game's Future in Indianapolis Uncertain After 2024.
-
A new Buc-ee's will be less than 2 hours from Indy