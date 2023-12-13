Listen Live
Four Bodies Found in Burning Home in Rural Home Outside Madison

Indiana State Police detectives are conducting a death investigation after the bodies of four people were found inside a burning residence

Published on December 13, 2023

Jefferson County, Ind– Indiana State Police detectives are conducting a death investigation after the bodies of four individuals were found inside a burning residence on Telegraph Hill Road, just outside of Madison in rural Jefferson County, Indiana.

Shortly after 4:00 pm Tuesday, First Responders were called to a residence on fire. Rescuers located the bodies of four individuals inside and despite life saving measures, all four were pronounced dead at the scene.

The identities of the deceased individuals are not being released until proper identification can be made by the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. Autopsies are scheduled to be performed in Hamilton County, Ohio to determine the exact cause and manner of death.

