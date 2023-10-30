TCU Amphitheater Changing Name to Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park

INDIANAPOLIS — Following a change in name of the company, the TCU Ampitheater will now be known as the Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park.

Formerly known as the Teachers Credit Union, the company announced back in June that they would be changing their name to Everwise. The company cited studies that show potential customers believing institutions named after professions were only for people working in that profession as the reason for the name change.

The TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park wrapped up it’s 2023 season in September after featuring noteworthy acts like Jethro Tull, Ghost, The Goo Goo Dolls, and Noah Kahan.

Some shows have already been announced for the 2024 season under the Everwise banner. Acts like Parker McCollum, Jordan Davis, NEEDTOBREATHE, and Dustin Lynch have all been announced with more to come.

The venue hosted over 40 concerts in 2023 and is a public-private partnership between White River State Park and Live Nation Entertainment.