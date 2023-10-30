TCU Amphitheater Changing Name to Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park

INDIANAPOLIS — Following a change in name of the company, the TCU Ampitheater will now be known as the Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park.
Formerly known as the Teachers Credit Union, the company announced back in June that they would be changing their name to Everwise. The company cited studies that show potential customers believing institutions named after professions were only for people working in that profession as the reason for the name change.
The TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park wrapped up it’s 2023 season in September after featuring noteworthy acts like Jethro Tull, Ghost, The Goo Goo Dolls, and Noah Kahan.
Some shows have already been announced for the 2024 season under the Everwise banner. Acts like Parker McCollum, Jordan Davis, NEEDTOBREATHE, and Dustin Lynch have all been announced with more to come.
The venue hosted over 40 concerts in 2023 and is a public-private partnership between White River State Park and Live Nation Entertainment.
- Murder Suspect Kevin Mason Captured
- FOUND: Momo the Monkey on the Loose: Indianapolis’ East Side on High Alert
- NWS: Expect a Rainy Wednesday Across Indiana
- Pence: Trump Owes it to the American People to Debate
- Pacers GM: Contract Extension Talks with Buddy Hield Are “At a Halt” But That Doesn’t Mean They’re Done
-
Baby Girl Born Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium
-
Indiana High School Marching Band State Finalists Set For October 28th.
-
Indiana resort in the running for Best Snow Tubing in the country
-
Indy Mayor Hogsett Discusses Where He was During 2020 Riots, Jefferson Shreve Responds
-
Kendall And Casey
-
9 Shot, 1 Dead at Large Party on Indy's Northeast Side
-
Tony Dungy Returns to Indy: Speaking on Leadership and Goals
-
Hammer and Nigel React To Indy Mayoral Debate