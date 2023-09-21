IMPD Needs Help Finding Missing Woman

INDIANAPOLIS — Indy Metro Police are searching for a missing woman, and they need your help.
They say 68-year-old Kimberly Dupee-Boyd was last seen Thursday near East 46th Street and Millersville Road. They believe she was driving a black 2003 Chevrolet pickup truck.
According to her family, Dupee-Boyd has dementia and may need help. She is 5’7″, with brown hair and brown eyes.
If you see her, please call 9-1-1, the IMPD Missing Persons Unit, or Crime Stoppers.
IMPD Missing Persons Unit
317-327-6160
Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana
317-262-8477
-
Accused Delphi Killer Defense Claims Killings Were Part of Nordic Ritual
-
Transgender Child Molestation Suspect Found Dead at Johnson County Jail
-
Dr. Stokes Resigns as Superintendent from Hamilton Southeastern
-
John Fetterman Body Double
-
First Lady of Indianapolis, Stephanie Hogsett, Files for Divorce from Mayor Joe Hogsett
-
Why Dr. Stokes Resigned from Hamilton Southeastern
-
"Obviously, a lot of details to clean up." Colts Head Coach Talks Loss, Richardson's Health
-
George Strait, Chris Stapleton Coming to Indianapolis for Stadium Tour