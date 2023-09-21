IMPD Needs Help Finding Missing Woman

INDIANAPOLIS — Indy Metro Police are searching for a missing woman, and they need your help.

They say 68-year-old Kimberly Dupee-Boyd was last seen Thursday near East 46th Street and Millersville Road. They believe she was driving a black 2003 Chevrolet pickup truck.

According to her family, Dupee-Boyd has dementia and may need help. She is 5’7″, with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you see her, please call 9-1-1, the IMPD Missing Persons Unit, or Crime Stoppers.

IMPD Missing Persons Unit

317-327-6160

Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana

317-262-8477